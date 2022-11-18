Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
I pray to God to be Ghanaian in my next life – Anyidoho reacts to ‘Sika Mp? Dede’ music
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
I pray to God to be Ghanaian in my next life – Anyidoho reacts to ‘Sika Mp? Dede’ music
18 November 2022
Read Article
155
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
NDC General Secretary aspirant, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, speaks on why he wants the job
play video
Election Desk: Elvis Afriyie Ankrah eyes Asiedu Nketiah's seat, breaks down NDC's chances in 2024
Videos
play video
Ghana will bring the World Cup Home: This is how i started my academy - Godwin Attram
18 November 2022
59
play video
LIVESTREAMING: GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition nominees unveiling
18 November 2022
249
play video
Akrobeto ‘Massacres’ Names Of Foreign Clubs As He Gives Fixtures From Bundesliga To Italian Serie A
18 November 2022
1062
play video
Even if censure motion goes through, Akufo-Addo may revoke it - Nana Akomea
18 November 2022
8214
play video
Xandy Kamel exposes and curses woman who wrote hateful comment under her post
18 November 2022
981
play video
BizTech: How to curb account takeover fraud and protect your businesses
18 November 2022
98
play video
Ghanaians react to Black Stars win in pre-World Cup friendly
18 November 2022
321
play video
80 Majority MPs who demanded for the removal of Ken Ofori - Atta saved Ghanaians
18 November 2022
2992
play video
Akyem Abuakwa chiefs storm Parliament to support Ofori-Atta as he faces censure committee
18 November 2022
22467
play video
E-Forum: Black Stars squad for Qatar 2022 & Stonebwoy's bribery allegation
18 November 2022
8151
play video
Watch Diana Hamilton, Ceccy Twum, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Broda Sammy Jayana ,in the #FinalSayChallenge
18 November 2022
171
play video
Watch Diana Hamilton, Ceccy Twum, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Broda Sammy Jayana ,in the #FinalSayChallenge
18 November 2022
158
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.