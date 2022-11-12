Youtube Icon
LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV
LIVESTREAMING: United Showbiz on UTV
12 November 2022
27
Videos
play video
Bisa Kdei - Criminal (Official Audio)
12 November 2022
55
play video
Medeama 0-1 Asante Kotoko | Goal highlights | GPL Week 6
12 November 2022
5390
play video
Never compare hardship in Ghana to abroad while enjoying child benefits, free education – Man slams Ghanaians abroad
12 November 2022
1687
play video
Only wicked people say life abroad is tough – Canada-based Ghanaian
12 November 2022
3649
play video
NDC Polls: Voting center turns chaotic in Nalerigu
12 November 2022
1581
play video
I’m ready to mingle with Ghanaian men - US-based artiste
12 November 2022
4974
play video
Civil servants, others storm Agric. Ministry to purchase ‘cheap’ plantain
12 November 2022
2301
play video
Crowds gather at ECG offices in Accra as prepaid system goes down again
12 November 2022
5745
play video
NPP has area boys not men - Muntaka mocks amidst economic crisis
12 November 2022
767
play video
General Legal Council to shut down some institutions awarding LLB degrees - Chief Justice
12 November 2022
4400
play video
You have performed abysmally – Gomoa Chief calls out Akufo-Addo, DCE
12 November 2022
20986
play video
Dr Osei Kwame Despite pulls up in his $3million Bugatti as his son was called to the Bar
12 November 2022
27077
