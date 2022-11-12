Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Only wicked people say life abroad is tough – Canada based Ghanaian
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Only wicked people say life abroad is tough – Canada-based Ghanaian
12 November 2022
Read Article
1580
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Medeama 0-1 Asante Kotoko | Goal highlights | GPL Week 6
12 November 2022
1176
play video
Never compare hardship in Ghana to abroad while enjoying child benefits, free education – Man slams Ghanaians abroad
12 November 2022
878
play video
NDC Polls: Voting center turns chaotic in Nalerigu
12 November 2022
940
play video
I’m ready to mingle with Ghanaian men - US-based artiste
12 November 2022
2911
play video
Civil servants, others storm Agric. Ministry to purchase ‘cheap’ plantain
12 November 2022
1600
play video
Crowds gather at ECG offices in Accra as prepaid system goes down again
12 November 2022
3528
play video
NPP has area boys not men - Muntaka mocks amidst economic crisis
12 November 2022
592
play video
General Legal Council to shut down some institutions awarding LLB degrees - Chief Justice
12 November 2022
3155
play video
You have performed abysmally – Gomoa Chief calls out Akufo-Addo, DCE
12 November 2022
19097
play video
Dr Osei Kwame Despite pulls up in his $3million Bugatti as his son was called to the Bar
12 November 2022
23810
play video
Watch GPL highlights as Legon Cities beat Great Olympics on match week six
12 November 2022
3154
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.