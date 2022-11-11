Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Put me on a billboard, I want to be a brand ambassador before I die – Fred Amugi to brands
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Put me on a billboard, I want to be a brand ambassador before I die – Fred Amugi to brands
11 November 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
E-Forum: Trouble for Shatta Wale or Bullgod following murder allegation?
Videos
play video
Davido Finally Steps Out With Red and Swollen Eyes, First Time since Ifeanyi ‘S Death
11 November 2022
0
play video
Election Desk: Elvis Afriyie’s battle for the General Secretary position
11 November 2022
0
play video
Delay advises Ghanaian youth
11 November 2022
3638
play video
Sports Check: Laryea Kingston previews Ghana's group games at 2022 World Cup
11 November 2022
42684
play video
Live: Parliamentary proceedings of Friday, creating jobs in Ghana's petroleum value chain and more
11 November 2022
45
play video
Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo files nominations for National Chairman position
11 November 2022
1608
play video
Sulley Muntari reveals his biggest regret in football
11 November 2022
1419
play video
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
11 November 2022
2013
play video
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
11 November 2022
1450
play video
How can Morocco become better than Ghana – Bishop Adonteng Boateng wonders
11 November 2022
2731
play video
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
11 November 2022
2303
play video
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
11 November 2022
841
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.