Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Majority Leader is right, we've all agreed to remove Ken Ofori Atta NPP MP confirms
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Majority Leader is right, we've all agreed to remove Ken Ofori-Atta - NPP MP confirms
05 November 2022
Read Article
3703
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
We need progress report; 'fellow Ghanaians' shouldn't be a one-time thing - Nana Akomea tells Akufo-Addo
05 November 2022
190
play video
What kind of marking scheme did Akufo-Addo used in marking his appointees? - Opanyin Agyekum asks
05 November 2022
762
play video
Ofori-Atta's removal: Investigation into businessman's bribe shouldn't take long - Kwesi Pratt tells Majority
05 November 2022
335
play video
No businessman has approached me - NPP MP denies bribery allegation
05 November 2022
232
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.