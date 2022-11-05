Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
I Predicted Sir John's Death Prophet Azuka
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
I Predicted Sir John's Death - Prophet Azuka
05 November 2022
Read Article
1000
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Not Even The IGP Can Stop Pastors From Prophesying - Prophet Azuka
Videos
play video
Andre Ayew training personally in Ghana ahead of 2022 World Cup
05 November 2022
104
play video
Looming China-Taiwan conflict will have a greater effect on Ghana just like Russia-Ukraine war - Oppong-Nkrumah warns
05 November 2022
133
play video
Kume Preko Reloaded : 'Nana must go' - Demonstrators chant
05 November 2022
473
play video
A silent person is deemed a wise man – Mahama told to remain silent amid economic hardship
05 November 2022
1693
play video
John Mahama, creative arts industry, and other big names grace the funeral of AB Crentsil
05 November 2022
462
play video
We were just friends -Trigmatic denies ever having an affair with Sally Akua Amoakoaa
05 November 2022
1496
play video
Kume Preko Reloaded: Heavy police deployment at protest
05 November 2022
1045
play video
Kume Preko reloaded: Demonstrators hit the streets of Accra in charged mood
05 November 2022
11924
play video
We need progress report; 'fellow Ghanaians' shouldn't be a one-time thing - Nana Akomea tells Akufo-Addo
05 November 2022
1279
play video
What kind of marking scheme did Akufo-Addo used in marking his appointees? - Opanyin Agyekum asks
05 November 2022
3218
play video
Ofori-Atta's removal: Investigation into businessman's bribe shouldn't take long - Kwesi Pratt tells Majority
05 November 2022
1263
play video
No businessman has approached me - NPP MP denies bribery allegation
05 November 2022
911
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.