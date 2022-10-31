Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Akufo Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Akufo-Addo's cedi depreciation quote has social media buzzing
31 October 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Akufo-Addo's address on the economy
Videos
play video
AKUAPEM POLOO ON ATUU WITH ABEIKU SANTANA
31 October 2022
0
play video
Entertainment Review with Kwasi Aboagye On Peace 104.3 FM (29/10/2022)
31 October 2022
0
play video
Boakye Agyarko fires at Akufo-Addo
31 October 2022
2311
play video
Watch highlights of Thomas Partey's masterclass performance against Nottingham Forest
31 October 2022
805
play video
Bullgod was never my manager - Shatta Wale
31 October 2022
511
play video
Social media users drag Akufo-Addo after address on economy
31 October 2022
0
play video
Akufo-Addo's address on the economy
31 October 2022
33791
play video
ELECTION DESK: Otokunor castigates Akufo-Addo, NPP, talks about NDC national elections
31 October 2022
0
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.