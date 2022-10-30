Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
NDC MP takes on 'ignorant' Paul Adom Otchere
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
NDC MP takes on 'ignorant' Paul Adom-Otchere
30 October 2022
Read Article
6165
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
The Lowdown: Is the Zongo of yesterday the Zongo of today?
Videos
play video
Hopeson Adorye makes vile allegations against Martin Kpebu, cites alleged plot to be NDC MP
30 October 2022
0
play video
You can vote for a party that will punish you by creating hardship – Rev. Otabil’s old video pops up
30 October 2022
2204
play video
It's Unfair To Blame Ken Ofori Atta For Ghana's Economic Disaster - Lawyer
30 October 2022
1426
play video
Boakye Agyarko Reacts To Akufo-Addo's Plea To NPP MPs
30 October 2022
10354
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.