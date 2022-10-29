Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Is Ken Ofori Atta the only wise person in Ghana? 'Angry' Kwesi Pratt fumes
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Is Ken Ofori-Atta the only wise person in Ghana? - 'Angry' Kwesi Pratt fumes
29 October 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.