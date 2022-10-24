You are here: HomeTelevisionBridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account

Bridget Otoo reacts to 'MoMo lady' jailed for wrongly transferring GH¢30,000 to account

24 October 2022 Read Article 1643
Related Video(s)
Videos
Radio
Live Streaming