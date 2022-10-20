Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Captain Smart arrest: Barker Vormawor slams Akufo Addo
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Captain Smart arrest: Barker-Vormawor slams Akufo-Addo
20 October 2022
Read Article
1590
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
People & Places: The Nigerian Community with a King in Ghana – The Igbo Story
Videos
play video
Afia Schwarzenegger mimics Akufo-Addo
20 October 2022
0
play video
eSolutions becomes Microsoft direct CSP partner - Executive Chairman
20 October 2022
6
play video
EndSARS Memorial: Police fires teargas at youths at Lekki tollgate again
20 October 2022
50
play video
Live: Press briefing with minister for tourism, cause of Hearts of Oak's problems and more coming up
20 October 2022
141
play video
Haruna Iddrisu Tasks Akufo-addo To Stop Redevelopment Of Land Close To Airport
20 October 2022
8255
play video
Hearts legend narrates how he was allegedly slapped by Kotoko's Opoku Afriyie during a match
20 October 2022
2414
play video
Publicity stunt, Kuami Eugene is preparing to release a song - Abeiku Santana
20 October 2022
226
play video
Clementina's father speaks on his daughter's death, Black Sherif, more
20 October 2022
2552
play video
Profile of new GES Director-General, Dr. Eric Nkansah
20 October 2022
276
play video
Sam George 'begs' NDC to 'free' Akufo-Addo
20 October 2022
747
play video
Please Forgive Us For Voting For You
20 October 2022
8267
play video
How Captain Smart was arrested by NIB agents - Eyewitness account
20 October 2022
117
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.