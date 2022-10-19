Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
‘I’ll shame you all’ – President Akufo Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
‘I’ll shame you all’ – President Akufo-Addo claps back at detractors in Ashanti Region
19 October 2022
Read Article
8770
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
BizTech: The student-led group using gaming tournaments to sharpen IQ
play video
E-Forum: Black Sherif's 'The Villain I Never Was' album divides opinions
Videos
play video
'We can try to apply ADR mechanisms in resolving galamsey issues' - SC Justice nominee proposes
19 October 2022
354
play video
Watch Nana Boateng's assist against Sepsi OSK
19 October 2022
192
play video
Operation halt II: The soldiers will execute their duties without favour - Ayeh-Paye
19 October 2022
821
play video
I don't know why Akufo-Addo is still holding onto power amidst current hardships - Edudzi Tamakloe
19 October 2022
498
play video
Galamsey prayer: 'We’ve forgiven you' - Pentecostal & Charismatic Council to critics
19 October 2022
7808
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.