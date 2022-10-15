Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Otumfuo's address to sub chiefs on galamsey activities
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Otumfuo's address to sub-chiefs on galamsey activities
15 October 2022
Read Article
32
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Clergymen visit galamsey site to offer prayers
15 October 2022
1874
play video
'It is just an equalisation tactics to balance the scale' - Baba Jamal on galamsey claims
15 October 2022
426
play video
Operation Halt II: Soldiers seize 30 excavators from galamseyers - Lands Minister
15 October 2022
2574
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.