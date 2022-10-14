Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Nkommo Wo Ho: Bulldog takes a dig at Shatta Wale
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Nkommo Wo Ho: Bulldog takes a dig at Shatta Wale
14 October 2022
Read Article
240
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Black Pot with Blakk Rasta (October 14, 2022)
14 October 2022
58
play video
BizTech: The student-led group using gaming tournaments to sharpen IQ
14 October 2022
3147
play video
Agradaa rushed to court on 6 fresh charges, remanded for 2-weeks
14 October 2022
4472
play video
I want ¢10 Billion rather. Dr NAPO & Lawyer stüns OB and Sammy Gyamf
14 October 2022
3313
play video
What useless celebration is that? – Abeiku Santana kicks against ‘No Bra Day’
14 October 2022
1402
play video
Mzbel: Asibolanga Interview with Barima Kaakyire Agyemang
14 October 2022
1160
play video
Okaikwei North Assembly evicts traders at Achimota overhead, demolishes structures
14 October 2022
1441
play video
I'm Not Afraid Of Powerful People, I'll Go After Them-Abu Jinapor
14 October 2022
679
play video
Kessben's son ties the knot with Ghanaian makeup artist
14 October 2022
5589
play video
Only fools will say I don’t qualify to be president – Kumchacha insists
14 October 2022
185
play video
Stephen Appiah vs Baffour Gyan Tennis Friendly Match | Ex-Black Stars players clash
14 October 2022
894
play video
'I am not going anywhere' - Kwasi Kwarteng
14 October 2022
38634
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.