Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Kisa Gbekle blinds social media users with racy twerking video
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Kisa Gbekle blinds social media users with racy twerking video
12 October 2022
Read Article
191
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Kamal Sowah shown RED CARD in Champions League game against Atletico Madrid
12 October 2022
0
play video
Agradaa returns to court on Thursday
12 October 2022
825
play video
Black Pot with Blakk Rasta (October 12, 2022)
12 October 2022
104
play video
Old Kampala hospital in the spotlight over kidney removal
12 October 2022
750
play video
Abandoned AngloGold Ashanti pit swallows 10 people at Okyereko - Chief alleges
12 October 2022
1538
play video
Sports Debate: Will the Messi-Ronaldo story end with FIFA World Cup trophy?
12 October 2022
223
play video
Tetteh freed after wrongly jailed for 33yrs.
12 October 2022
16329
play video
The Lowdown: Is the Zongo of yesterday the Zongo of today?
12 October 2022
64817
play video
NPP party officials were sent to China to be trained in small-scale mining - Hon. Dafeamekpor
12 October 2022
884
play video
Dj Khaled hosts Burna Boy in his mansion, hints possible collaboration
12 October 2022
2674
play video
Closure of shops in Kumasi affecting us badly, act now - Truck pushers, head potters to govt
12 October 2022
268
play video
Let Kojo Antwi, Daddy Lumba do it first – Shatta Wale on Stonebwoy collaboration
12 October 2022
4798
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.