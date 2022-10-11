Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Energy efficient facilities key to reducing pressure on national grid First Lady
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Energy-efficient facilities key to reducing pressure on national grid - First Lady
11 October 2022
Read Article
12
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Less than 1% of new buildings in Ghana are built using green methods - IFC
play video
Adopting green methods of building can save energy, construction costs - Dennis Quansah
Videos
play video
We will prosecute Aisha Huang for past and current offences - Godfred Dame
12 October 2022
1862
play video
Black Pot with Blakk Rasta (October 11, 2022)
12 October 2022
449
play video
I was scared of organizing my own show’ – Jacintha on ‘One Night Stand’ success
11 October 2022
1613
play video
Sponsors backed out on me - Jacinta opens up
11 October 2022
796
play video
Kwaku Manu tackles Ghanaian presidents, MPs over galamsey
11 October 2022
2476
play video
Adopt innovative ways to satisfy clients - Esther Ofosuhene to Customer Service practitioner
11 October 2022
383
play video
Stonebwoy adds a Bentley to his car collection
11 October 2022
7649
play video
Your victory is a forgone conclusion - Bolewura tells Dr. Bawumia
11 October 2022
3537
play video
People & Places: The Nigerian Community with a King in Ghana – The Igbo Story
11 October 2022
13045
play video
Live: The Igbo-Ghana story, more on the causes and prevention of breast cancer coming up
11 October 2022
598
play video
How Nana Acheampong's Daughter Discovered Her Talent As A Singer
11 October 2022
1582
play video
Residents of Danfa call on authorities to fix roads immediately
11 October 2022
1243
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.