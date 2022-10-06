Youtube Icon
#SayItLoud: Hundreds displaced, properties lost as Weija, environs flood due to dam spillage
#SayItLoud: Hundreds displaced, properties lost as Weija, environs flood due to dam spillage
06 October 2022
Videos
play video
Joyce Dzidzor reveals marriage with Dr UN was contract based
06 October 2022
82
play video
Kumasi Rattray Park left to rot to tarnish my reputation- Kojo Bonsu
06 October 2022
265
play video
Horrifying video of man beating baby mercilessly pops up
06 October 2022
56061
play video
Live: Ekow Blankson speaks on Ghana's 'dying' movie industry, damages of Weija dam spillage
06 October 2022
207
play video
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
06 October 2022
14731
play video
Why NDC regional minister ordered the release of excavators to Aisha Huang in 2016
06 October 2022
3403
play video
National Energy Transition Plan to be outdoored by end of October - Egyapa Mercer
06 October 2022
3271
play video
Aisha Huang symbolizes Ghana’s failure to tackle galamsey – Kweku Baako
06 October 2022
15773
play video
Wontumi’s Akonta mining had no business in Tano Nimiri forest reserve - Baako
06 October 2022
1270
play video
John Mahama at Liberty University Convocation: Full Speech
06 October 2022
6646
play video
Anti galamsey meeting: Manasseh takes on Akufo-Addo
06 October 2022
950
play video
We've imprisoned only 2 or 3 Chinese 'galamseyers' and repatriated 50,000 since 2005 - Kweku Baako
06 October 2022
4307
