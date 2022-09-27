Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24 hour trip to New York
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Presidential staffer allegedly paid almost US$10,000 for 24-hour trip to New York
27 September 2022
Read Article
8792
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
People&Places: Meet the man who is making makeup, special effects attractive in Ghana - Kruz K
Videos
play video
Watch 90s video of UK’s new Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng wowing during a quiz
27 September 2022
536
play video
Aisha Huang, cohorts arrive in court for trial
27 September 2022
328
play video
Akufo-Addo hooting incident: Afia Schwarzenegger reacts
27 September 2022
2121
play video
Otumfuo returns from abroad to a rousing welcome
27 September 2022
7032
play video
Live:Gifted male makeup artist tells story, Agyemang Badu previews World Cup 2022 and more coming up
27 September 2022
237
play video
Abla Pokou: The 1700s Asante female royal who sacrificed her son to save her people
27 September 2022
9466
play video
Dormaahene on scoresheet as he joins his people to play football
27 September 2022
9652
play video
Let's pray for Akufo-Addo, Ghana needs divine intervention - Anyidoho
27 September 2022
2943
play video
Akufo-Addo booed: Your Evil Plans Won't Win, NPP's Jennifer Queen Attacks NDC
27 September 2022
2629
play video
Coach Otto Addo talks ahead of Ghana vs Nicaragua match
27 September 2022
4623
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.