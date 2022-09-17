Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
I still want to marry a woman from the Volta Region – Akufo Addo declares
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
I still want to marry a woman from the Volta Region – Akufo-Addo declares
17 September 2022
Read Article
268
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
The Lowdown: Blakk Rasta talks about the place of Ghanaian entertainers in nation building
play video
People&Places: Meet the man who is making makeup, special effects attractive in Ghana - Kruz K
Videos
play video
If We Continue Politicization, We Will Never Win Galamsey Fight - NPP MP Fumes
17 September 2022
0
play video
Is Aisha Haung The Only Galamseyer In Ghana
17 September 2022
15
play video
Why Patrice Evra called Arsenal babies amongst big teams in England
17 September 2022
320
play video
Watch the father of Dag Heward-Mills being presented with an award by Queen Elizabeth II
17 September 2022
2720
play video
Director of election for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah reveals the real 'papano'
17 September 2022
15123
play video
I was on the sea for 2 months working at 14 - Francis Amo
17 September 2022
50
play video
Bishop Adonteng Boateng feeds hundreds of widows in Kumasi
17 September 2022
462
play video
Why a goat led the procession when Charles was proclaimed King
17 September 2022
403
play video
Sports Check with Emmanuel Agyemang Badu: Preview of 2022 World Cup
17 September 2022
1466
play video
Presidential staffer 'drags' Togbe Afede with Otumfuo's invite to Queen's funeral
17 September 2022
62
play video
If We Continue Politicization, We Will Never Win Galamsey Fight - NPP MP
17 September 2022
904
play video
Describing Attorney General As A Baby Wrong - Kwesi Pratt Tells Mahama's Aide
17 September 2022
9812
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.