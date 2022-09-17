Youtube Icon
Describing Attorney General As A Baby Wrong - Kwesi Pratt Tells Mahama's Aide
17 September 2022
If We Continue Politicization, We Will Never Win Galamsey Fight - NPP MP
17 September 2022
112
Shoot To Maim Galamseyers - Dr Otchere Ankrah Urges
17 September 2022
96
Is Aisha Haung The Only Galamseyer In Ghana? Something Is Wrong - Kwesi Pratt
17 September 2022
111
