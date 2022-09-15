Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Why Joe Ghartey accepted only a ring and Bible from the man who married his daughter
15 September 2022
Read Article
2580
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
The Lowdown: Blakk Rasta talks about the place of Ghanaian entertainers in nation building
play video
Talkertainment: Sista Afia talks about music and support from Ghanaians
play video
Nkommo Wo Ho: Hajia Bintu shakes the internet with the release of her Jaguar
play video
Joe Ghartey gives his daughters hand in marriage
Videos
play video
God Forbids That NDC Comes Back To Power - Allotey Jacobs On "Dirty Politics"
15 September 2022
2270
play video
Watch Kwame Nkrumah officially open Ghana’s Parliament House in 1960
15 September 2022
777
play video
When Mahama missed a call from Akufo-Addo
15 September 2022
8970
play video
Live: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu on Ghana's group opponents for World Cup 2022, Blakk Rasta talks music
15 September 2022
606
play video
A-G's comments gave credence to court's bail denial - Effah Dartey
15 September 2022
574
play video
An executive producer can claim rights of songs or album - Bulldog
15 September 2022
645
play video
‘Conman’ claiming to be a Ghanaian prince standing trial in US court for scam
15 September 2022
817
play video
Semenyo on the scoresheet | Norwich City 3-2 Bristol City | Highlights
15 September 2022
2594
play video
Right To Dream Academy boys celebrate Kudus' goal
15 September 2022
2904
play video
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
15 September 2022
8428
play video
See Who's Talking... As If He Has A Magic Wand - Kwamena Duncan Takes A Swipe At Mahama
15 September 2022
1455
play video
Behave Like A Statesman And Learn To Keep Quiet - Collins Owusu Amankwah Scolds Mahama
15 September 2022
1664
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.