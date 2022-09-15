Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Joe Ghartey gives his daughters hand in marriage
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Joe Ghartey gives his daughters hand in marriage
15 September 2022
Read Article
3139
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
The Lowdown: Blakk Rasta talks about the place of Ghanaian entertainers in nation building
play video
Talkertainment: Sista Afia talks about music and support from Ghanaians
play video
Nkommo Wo Ho: Hajia Bintu shakes the internet with the release of her Jaguar
Videos
play video
Watch Kwame Nkrumah officially open Ghana’s Parliament House in 1960
15 September 2022
316
play video
When Mahama missed a call from Akufo-Addo
15 September 2022
4082
play video
Live: Emmanuel Agyemang Badu on Ghana's group opponents for World Cup 2022, Blakk Rasta talks music
15 September 2022
259
play video
A-G's comments gave credence to court's bail denial - Effah Dartey
15 September 2022
316
play video
An executive producer can claim rights of songs or album - Bulldog
15 September 2022
489
play video
Semenyo on the scoresheet | Norwich City 3-2 Bristol City | Highlights
15 September 2022
1833
play video
Right To Dream Academy boys celebrate Kudus' goal
15 September 2022
2490
play video
NPP MP laments how he was treated at a Kumasi pub
15 September 2022
5136
play video
See Who's Talking... As If He Has A Magic Wand - Kwamena Duncan Takes A Swipe At Mahama
15 September 2022
1196
play video
Behave Like A Statesman And Learn To Keep Quiet - Collins Owusu Amankwah Scolds Mahama
15 September 2022
1410
play video
Mahama being paid all emoluments due him – NPP
15 September 2022
3622
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.