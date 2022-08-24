Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
His love isn't genuine Stonebwoy calls out Shatta Wale
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
His love isn't genuine - Stonebwoy calls out Shatta Wale
24 August 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Talkertainment: All about Smallgod in 30 minutes
Videos
play video
The deportation of all migrant workers that became Busia’s most fatal mistake
24 August 2022
1013
play video
We are suffering' - GUTA justifies intended demo
24 August 2022
148
play video
I left Kotoko because coach Paa Kwesi Fabin 'lied' against me - Gado Mohammed
24 August 2022
926
play video
Thieves vandalise newly constructed Nungua road to steal scraps
24 August 2022
2361
play video
Don't allow yourself to be pimped in beauty pageants - Gifty Boakye
24 August 2022
253
play video
I still pray for Thomas Partey - Gifty Boakye
24 August 2022
3647
play video
Charsey of 'Chorkor Trotro' fame exhibits dance prowess at Osu Street Carnival
24 August 2022
184
play video
Afia Schwarzenegger mocks 'Daughter of Maame Water'
24 August 2022
1508
play video
431 Ghanaians in the UAE risk deportation over expired documents
24 August 2022
923
play video
Man threatens to slap Reggie Rockstone's wife and daughter after running into their car
24 August 2022
2420
play video
Victims who sustained gunshot wounds in clash with military speak from their hospital beds
24 August 2022
339
play video
Match Highlights: Oxford United V Crystal Palace | Carabao Cup Round 2
24 August 2022
573
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.