Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
How Ex NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
How Ex-NPP MP 'tricked' Asiedu Nketia into making an appearance on Peace FM
13 August 2022
Read Article
4934
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Asiedu Nketia makes U-turn, appears on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' after NDC's 2-year boycott
Videos
play video
Foreigners not the cause of rent issues in Ghana - Nigerian
13 August 2022
9
play video
I can't pay my rent, utilities due to economic hardship - Teacher laments
13 August 2022
23
play video
Anyone who speaks against Chairman Wontumi will face my wrath - Nana Tornado warns
13 August 2022
154
play video
LIVESTREAMING: 'Alhaji and Ahaji' show
13 August 2022
112
play video
Movers & Shakers Conference 2022
13 August 2022
42
play video
I pimped girls for Kofi Adomah - Nana Yaa Brefo admits
13 August 2022
4474
play video
Prempeh I: The 26-year-old King who protected the Ashanti sovereignty
13 August 2022
1025
play video
‘You cannot run an economy by propaganda’ – Dr. Kofi Amoah 'agrees' with Bawumia
13 August 2022
693
play video
BALLON D'OR 2022 - OFFICIAL NOMINEES ANNOUNCEMENT
13 August 2022
251
play video
Reshuffle and reduce the size of your gov't - Charles Owusu tells Akufo-Addo
13 August 2022
344
play video
I still believe Ghana is in competent hands - Former MP extols Akufo-Addo
13 August 2022
159
play video
Are we voting tomorrow? - Charles Owusu queries NDC on EC and Ghana Card brouhaha
13 August 2022
99
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.