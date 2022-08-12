Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Law school saga: Give us a break! Lecturer rebukes General Legal Council
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Law school saga: Give us a break! - Lecturer rebukes General Legal Council
12 August 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Great Olympics draw with Bechem United in a pre-season friendly
12 August 2022
0
play video
Amerado - G.I.N.A (The ALBUM)
12 August 2022
0
play video
Western Regional minister has privatised Metro Mass Transit - Workers allege
12 August 2022
0
play video
Shatta Bandle warns Amerado
12 August 2022
0
play video
I used NPP powers to break the law – Regional Chairman brags
12 August 2022
0
play video
BizTech: The dangers of hacking and how to protect yourself, digital devices
12 August 2022
1
play video
I couldnt make it to Black Star because Kwasi Nyantakyi said A.Gyan was more experienced - Fiamenyo
12 August 2022
19
play video
What Dr. Bawumia said about Ghana's exchange rate in 2012
12 August 2022
339
play video
Live: Gist on Amerado-Lyrical Joe's ongoing beef, dangers of hacking, and many more coming up
12 August 2022
34
play video
Nkommo Wo Ho: Amerado and Lyrical Joe war intensifies; Tracey Boakye warns fake friends
12 August 2022
59
play video
Mario Balotelli ? Top 10 Goals
12 August 2022
228
play video
Massive shake up to hit GRA
12 August 2022
1156
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.