Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Watch Customs officers giving boss morale during 'fight' with SP
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Watch Customs officers giving boss morale during 'fight' with SP
11 August 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Register for your Ghana Card and no one will be disenfranchised in 2024 - Nana Fredua advises
11 August 2022
10
play video
<span class="date">11 August 2022</span> <span class="view">17</span> </div> </div> </a></li><li class="item"><a href="Ministerial-reshuffle-Those-whom-the-gods-wish-to-destroy-they-first-make-mad-Akufo-Addo-told-165071"> <div class="image"><span class="play-icon">play video</span><img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/263/26365412.200.jpg"></div> <div class="info"> <h3 class="text">Ministerial reshuffle: 'Those whom the gods wish to destroy they first make mad' - Akufo-Addo told</h3><div class="actions"> <span class="date">11 August 2022</span> <span class="view">27</span> </div> </div> </a></li> </ul> </div> <!-- </div> --> <!-- </div> --> <!-- Start of html generated by this->footer() --> </div> <div id="rightsection"><div class="right_side"> <div class="quick_access"> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/" class="home" data-title="Home"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/home.svg"> </a> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/twi-news" class="twi-news" data-title="GhanaWeb Twi News"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/twi_news.svg"> </a> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/programs" class="Programs" data-title="GhanaWeb Programs"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/television-icons/programs.svg"> </a> </div> <div class="home_radio_btn"> <a href="/radio/">Radio</a> <span class="icon"></span> </div> <div class="home_streaming_btn"> <a href="/GhanaHomePage/television/live-streaming">Live Streaming</a> <span class="icon"></span> </div> <div class="feed"> <div data-imk-uid='DESKTOP.TV.WIDE_SKYSCRAPER.2' id='div-gpt-ad-1200006-0' style='height:auto; width:300px; text-align:center;'> <script> googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-1200006-0'); }); </script> </div> </div> <div class="feed" style="height:250px !important; "> <a href="https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/sports-check"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/design/internal_banner/sports_check1.gif"></a> </div><br><div class="feed" style="height:250px !important; "> <a href="https://www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/friday-debate"> <img src="https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/design/internal_banner/friday_debate1.gif"></a> </div> </div></div></div> <div> </div> <div id="footer" style="margin-top:20px;"> <ul id="footerinner"> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/aboutus.php">About Us</a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/advertise/">Advertising</a></li><li class="fstyle"><a rel="nofollow noopener" href="https://support.ghanaweb.com/portal/en/home" target=”_blank”> FAQ </a></li> <!-- <li class="fstyle"><a rel="nofollow" href="/GhanaHomePage/feedback.php?url=www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/videos.php?ID=165080" onclick="NewWindow('/GhanaHomePage/feedback.php?url=www.ghanaweb.com/GhanaHomePage/television/videos.php?ID=165080', 'feedback', '550', '450','no') ;return false;">Feedback</a></li> --> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/sitemap.php">Sitemap</a></li> <li class="fstyle"><a href="/GhanaHomePage/privacy_policy.php">Privacy Policy</a></li> </ul> <div id="footerrechts"> Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved. </div> </div> <script>var batch_slots=[]; googletag.cmd.push(function() { if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1100006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[1]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1300006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[2]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1300006-1').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[3]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1200006-0').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[4]); } if(typeof($('#div-gpt-ad-1200006-1').attr('data-imk-uid')) != 'undefined'){ batch_slots = batch_slots.concat(gptadslots[5]); } googletag.pubads().refresh(batch_slots); }); </script> </div> </div> <script type="text/javascript"> (function() { /** CONFIGURATION START **/ var _sf_async_config = window._sf_async_config = (window._sf_async_config || {}); _sf_async_config.uid = 56378; _sf_async_config.domain = 'ghanaweb.com'; _sf_async_config.flickerControl = false; _sf_async_config.useCanonical = true; _sf_async_config.useCanonicalDomain = true; _sf_async_config.sections = 'television'; _sf_async_config.authors = ''; /** CONFIGURATION END **/ function loadChartbeat() { var e = document.createElement('script'); var n = document.getElementsByTagName('script')[0]; e.type = 'text/javascript'; e.async = true; e.src = '//static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js'; n.parentNode.insertBefore(e, n); } loadChartbeat(); })(); </script> </div></div> </body> </html><!-- Generated in 0.016 seconds -->