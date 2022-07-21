Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo Addo
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Why Owusu Bempeh has stopped praying for Akufo-Addo
21 July 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Akufo-Addo has turned away from God - Rev Owusu Bempah
Videos
play video
The University graduate who became a shoemaker
21 July 2022
0
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: July 21, 2022
21 July 2022
0
play video
Moans & Cuddles: Why you get ghosted after a date
21 July 2022
0
play video
Ghana's Alex Amankwah weeps after disqualification in 2022 World Athletics Champs
21 July 2022
120
play video
2022 Ghana football Awards: Watch Prosper Narteh's emotional speech after winning coach of the year
21 July 2022
41
play video
Adeleke, Dino Melaye, Oshiomole, others compete for best dance Governor and Senator
21 July 2022
26
play video
Labourer arrested for kidnapping 2-year old boy in Yeji
21 July 2022
115
play video
I was almost raped by a woman in Tema - Prophet Kumchacha
21 July 2022
222
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM
21 July 2022
16
play video
EDDIE NKETIAH V ORLANDO CITY HD || SKILLS & GOAL
21 July 2022
184
play video
Kofi Adoma celebrates wife on live radio for dealing with his serial infidelity
21 July 2022
1
play video
'I'll go hard on government, no MP in Ashanti region is happy' - NPP MP
21 July 2022
3003
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.