Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
NPP MP hints of ministerial reshuffle after national congress
14 July 2022
Read Article
2367
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Nomination process for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 2022
Videos
play video
Sports Debate: Choose between Champions League final or quality time with your girlfriend?
14 July 2022
10
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: July 14, 2022
14 July 2022
83
play video
Mohammed Polo denies dropping Abedi Pele and Asamoah Gyan from his all-time Ghana 11
14 July 2022
779
play video
Thomas Partey refuses to take pictures with fans
14 July 2022
691
play video
I am blamed for every problem in NPP – John Boadu
14 July 2022
863
play video
18-year-old student of Koforidua Oyoko Methodist SHS stabbed to death
14 July 2022
895
play video
Alleged Thomas Partey Girlfriend
14 July 2022
8059
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM
14 July 2022
187
play video
How Amartey Kwei described 3rd Republican MPs
14 July 2022
3761
play video
COVID-19, Russia-Ukraine war affecting Ghana's economy - IMF delegation head
14 July 2022
7901
play video
Nomination process for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 2022
14 July 2022
2715473
play video
The Agormanya quintuplets - All you need to know
14 July 2022
2967
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.