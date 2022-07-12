Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Ablakwa jabs EC
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Ablakwa jabs EC
12 July 2022
Read Article
3794
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Nomination process for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 2022
Videos
play video
Delay says her friends are decent and not fake
12 July 2022
86
play video
Government lacked enough gross reserves before coronavirus outbreak - Adongo alleges
12 July 2022
285
play video
AKAMINKO NARRATES HOW HE MISSED OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY FOR LIVERPOOL
12 July 2022
315
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: July 12, 2022
12 July 2022
203
play video
My "Friend" Paid A Blogger to Write Bad Things About Me - Empress Gifty Adorye on Okukuseku
12 July 2022
293
play video
Watch video of how forcibly retired JJ Rawlings lambasted Limann government in 1979
12 July 2022
12356
play video
Some men don't treat female celebrities' well, hit and run nkoaaa - Aunty Bea
12 July 2022
7842
play video
Sulley Muntari tells new Black Stars players not to expect to play at 2022 Word Cup
12 July 2022
15846
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM
12 July 2022
294
play video
DELAY INTERVIEWS AJ POUNDZ
12 July 2022
14408
play video
Mahama ditched me after becoming Mills' running mate – Nunoo-Mensah
12 July 2022
6890
play video
Nomination process for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 2022
12 July 2022
2583533
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.