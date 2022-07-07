Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
07 July 2022
Read Article
458
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Nomination process for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 2022
Videos
play video
BECE candidates, teachers appeal to government to resolve impasse with striking unions
07 July 2022
0
play video
IMANI's Bright Simons discusses Ghana and the IMF with BBC's Peter Okwoche
07 July 2022
3254
play video
Mahama is an incompetent nice man, presidency not for the incompetent – Bawumia
07 July 2022
904
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: July 7, 2022
07 July 2022
40
play video
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
07 July 2022
713
play video
Watch what these University of Ghana students thought of Ghana’s independence in 1957
07 July 2022
866
play video
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
07 July 2022
380
play video
Place Finance Ministry under Bawumia - Allotey Jacobs to Akufo-Addo
07 July 2022
3891
play video
Ama McBrown on dealing with SIM fraudsters
07 July 2022
12921
play video
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
07 July 2022
394
play video
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
07 July 2022
388
play video
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
07 July 2022
846
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.