Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
IMF bailout: It's an issue of policy not reshuffle Kwesi Pratt
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
IMF bailout: It's an issue of policy not reshuffle - Kwesi Pratt
07 July 2022
Read Article
105
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Seth Terkper can be included in IMF talks - Nana Akomea
07 July 2022
116
play video
IMF bailout: Akomea's 'tantrums' description causes Pratt to 'explode' on live radio
07 July 2022
638
play video
Ghana is going back to IMF because of Russia-Ukraine war - Deputy Minister
07 July 2022
115
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.