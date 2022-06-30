Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Minority blows alarm on cost of transporting Ameri power plant to Kumasi
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Minority blows alarm on cost of transporting Ameri power plant to Kumasi
30 June 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Nomination process for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 2022
Videos
play video
Don't put Ghana flag on my coffin - Ex-Ghana player Acquaye's warning before his death.
30 June 2022
0
play video
WoezorTV Live | Former President John Mahama speaks on the economy | Think Progress Ghana Launch
30 June 2022
0
play video
Watch how 40 years ago today, three judges were murdered by unidentified assailants at Bundase
30 June 2022
224
play video
Kenpong outdoors travel packages for Qatar 2022 World Cup football fans
30 June 2022
8507
play video
Angry Arise Ghana protestors vandalise police bus at the Kwame Nkrumah Circle
30 June 2022
80504
play video
Congratulations Stephen Ntim
30 June 2022
36
play video
Sammy Gyamfi leads chants seeking death on Akufo-Addo at demo
30 June 2022
10446
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: June 30, 2022
30 June 2022
21
play video
‘I won’t respond to Amerado’s attacks’ - Strongman
30 June 2022
177
play video
Full video: Abedi Pele in tears after meeting Herbert the man who discovered him
30 June 2022
4615
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM
30 June 2022
93
play video
Organisers of Arise Ghana to file criminal case against Police for Day 1 clash
30 June 2022
1528
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.