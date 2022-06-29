Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Minister shocked as 368 acres of government land is stolen at Medie
29 June 2022
Read Article
1478
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
GhanaWeb Reporters earn cash from content
29 June 2022
2109
play video
Nigerians react as Blessing Okoro flaunts her bare butt days after her plastic surgery
29 June 2022
30
play video
Jackie Appiah's luxury mansion
29 June 2022
2773
play video
Protestors, police prepare for day 2 after Tuesday’s clashes
29 June 2022
3045
play video
Asiedu Nketia laid flat in van to 'dodge' tear gas - Bernard Mornah claims
29 June 2022
572
play video
Hundreds take over the streets on day 2 of Arise Ghana protests
29 June 2022
2196
play video
Beverly Afaglo gives a breakdown of how much Jackie Appiah earns per movie
29 June 2022
474
play video
Don't put Ghana flag on my coffin - Ex-Ghana player Acquaye's warning before his death
29 June 2022
2440
play video
One person arrested for possessing a sidearm at Arise Ghana Demo
29 June 2022
359
play video
Government has already decided to go to the IMF – Captain Smart alleges
29 June 2022
693
play video
Tracey Boakye claps back at 'haters' with a tour of her mansion
29 June 2022
3610
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: June 29, 2022
29 June 2022
140
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.