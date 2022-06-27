Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Why are people not being fired over floods? Sefa Kayi asks
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Why are people not being fired over floods? - Sefa Kayi asks
27 June 2022
Read Article
121
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Nomination process for GhanaWeb Excellence Awards 2022
27 June 2022
540292
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.