Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
We talk on phone and the next moment, 'crazy' Shatta Wale is insulting me Sarkodie
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
We talk on phone and the next moment, 'crazy' Shatta Wale is insulting me - Sarkodie
22 June 2022
Read Article
4356
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Moans & Cuddles: The Polygamous African Man
play video
Bloggers' Forum: Terrorism awareness campaign sparks backlash
Videos
play video
Rawlings in a wrap! – The man who came, saw and conquered
22 June 2022
979
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Kokrokoo on Peace FM
22 June 2022
198
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.