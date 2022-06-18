Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
18 June 2022
Read Article
3787
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Ghanaian female journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
Videos
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Vicky Zugah hosts United Showbiz on UTV
19 June 2022
2291
play video
21-year-old lady quits job to become a driver’s mate to cater for family
18 June 2022
21549
play video
Chartered accountant on weekdays, rabbit farmer on weekends: Leslie Kay’s story
18 June 2022
581
play video
Failure of some execs of Urban roads to blame for K'si Islamic SHS shooting - Kennedy Agyapong
18 June 2022
2166
play video
Cape Coast-Twifo Praso Road inaccessible as rain washes away bridge
18 June 2022
8592
play video
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
18 June 2022
20823
play video
Highlights: Ghana XI 3-2 All Stars XI - Dede Ayew, Black Sheriff, Franck Kessie, Afena Gyan, Accam
18 June 2022
29627
play video
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
18 June 2022
57538
play video
I got married out of loneliness, I didn’t love him – UK-based Ghanaian
18 June 2022
19042
play video
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
18 June 2022
11451
play video
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
18 June 2022
17886
play video
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
18 June 2022
6986
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.