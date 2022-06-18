Youtube Icon
Cape Coast Twifo Praso Road inaccessible as rain washes away bridge
Cape Coast-Twifo Praso Road inaccessible as rain washes away bridge
18 June 2022
Videos
play video
Chartered accountant on weekdays, rabbit farmer on weekends: Leslie Kay’s story
18 June 2022
58
play video
Failure of some execs of Urban roads to blame for K'si Islamic SHS shooting - Kennedy Agyapong
18 June 2022
101
play video
Why GES sacked me - Teacher Kwadwo
18 June 2022
6503
play video
Highlights: Ghana XI 3-2 All Stars XI - Dede Ayew, Black Sheriff, Franck Kessie, Afena Gyan, Accam
18 June 2022
7642
play video
You’re not an Akyem and have no right to speak for us – Osafo-Maafo told
18 June 2022
18873
play video
I got married out of loneliness, I didn’t love him – UK-based Ghanaian
18 June 2022
6891
play video
Greece to Germany: I slept in the forest for three months, arrested and stripped naked – Ghanaian lady
18 June 2022
5782
play video
National Cathedral: Frema Busia slams Akufo-Addo
18 June 2022
8840
play video
‘Totally ignorant, setback mentality’ – Ama K. Abebrese jabs Efia Odo
18 June 2022
3472
play video
Ghanaian female journalist ready to forgo her profession just to be with Sadio Mane
18 June 2022
24236
play video
My $10m factory was destroyed because of work I did in the oil sector – Raymond Archer
18 June 2022
8815
play video
Transport Ministry meets deadline, opens Tema Motorway to traffic
18 June 2022
5182
