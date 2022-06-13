Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
The clergy should be blamed for the mess we are facing Dr Nhayo Tamakloe
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
The clergy should be blamed for the mess we are facing- Dr Nhayo Tamakloe
13 June 2022
Read Article
635
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
The Lowdown: Common misconceptions about the traditional religion in Ghana
Videos
play video
Joyce Blessing mocks Agradaa over her marriage failure
13 June 2022
3
play video
Broadcast journalist Paul Adom Otchere is not a lawyer - Rockson Dafeamekpor insists
13 June 2022
3651
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: June 13, 2022
13 June 2022
47
play video
Richard Olele Kingston Great Saves
13 June 2022
357
play video
Kwaku Bonsam speaks on Afia Schwarzenegger's curses
13 June 2022
1598
play video
Gunshots at Kumasi Islamic SHS as police allegedly fire live bullets, students unconscious
13 June 2022
790
play video
Gunshots at Kumasi Islamic SHS as police fire live bullets, students unconcious
13 June 2022
13704
play video
Balloon Launch into Near Space from Ghana
13 June 2022
880
play video
Afia Schwarzenegger declares mission at Nogokpo
13 June 2022
8920
play video
Watch highlights of Ghana's first ever game at the World Cup
13 June 2022
731
play video
Activity of private mining company causes heavy vehicular traffic on the Tema motorway
13 June 2022
15184
play video
Owusu Bempah blames increased cost of kenkey on Russia-Ukraine war
13 June 2022
723
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.