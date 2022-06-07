Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Afia Schwarzenegger curses Maurice Ampaw
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Afia Schwarzenegger curses Maurice Ampaw
07 June 2022
Read Article
2810
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Bloggers' Forum: Afia Schwarzenegger goes berserk, calls fellow woman barren
play video
Bloggers' Forum: Terrorism awareness campaign sparks backlash
Videos
play video
Black Pot with Blakk Rasta (June 7, 2022)
07 June 2022
0
play video
Father of Rastafarian student at Achimota School complains about son's crude, disrespectful behaviour
07 June 2022
0
play video
Why Afia Schwar cursed Maurice Ampaw with eggs, schnapps
07 June 2022
0
play video
Step-father leads boys to molest daughter
07 June 2022
0
play video
Gyakie and Black Sherif have been buried - Blakk Rasta
07 June 2022
2372
play video
Heavy fighting erupts in Bawku as tribes clash
07 June 2022
4843
play video
LilWin and Mr Beautiful meet Ibrahim Mahama
07 June 2022
1147
play video
Coding Day '22 l Coding Africa Launch Event
07 June 2022
104
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: June 7, 2022
07 June 2022
117
play video
How I feel without Patapaa – Wife bares it all
07 June 2022
4921
play video
Nico Williams 2022 : Amazing Skills & Goals - Athletic Bilbao | HD
07 June 2022
1655
play video
Patapaa’s wife addresses sexual allegations
07 June 2022
1978
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.