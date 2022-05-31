Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Odartey Lamptey cries while praising his new wife on live TV
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Odartey Lamptey cries while praising his new wife on live TV
31 May 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: May 31, 2022
31 May 2022
0
play video
BoG warns Ghanaians about digital currency trading
31 May 2022
114
play video
E-cedi piloting commences in Sefwi Asafo - BoG Governor
31 May 2022
127
play video
People without job history joined NDC and amassed wealth – Freddie Blay
31 May 2022
0
play video
Over 400 acres of military and state lands released to Otumfuo
31 May 2022
41
play video
‘This country needs a Messiah’ – Lawyer Badombie’s last Facebook post
31 May 2022
0
play video
Watch highlight of Ghana's opening match against Mexico at Toulon tournament
31 May 2022
1064
play video
'Breaking The Eight' shouldn't only be lip service - Prof. Joseph Osafo to NPP
31 May 2022
909
play video
The Nana Addo we knew is not the same person we're seeing now - Governance Lecturer
31 May 2022
1008
play video
Watch highlights of Hearts of Oak's 1-1 draw with Karela United
31 May 2022
533
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.