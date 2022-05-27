Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
It's not true that I like to date women who are rich and older than me – Elikem Kumordzie
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
It's not true that I like to date women who are rich and older than me – Elikem Kumordzie
27 May 2022
Read Article
112
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
This is not the NPP I know, we'll take the backseat and watch from afar - 'Unhappy' Kwamena Duncan
27 May 2022
862
play video
The Lowdown: The real state of Ghana's prisons
27 May 2022
143873
play video
Henry Quartey is losing his 'fire' - Dr. Benjamin Otchere-Ankrah
27 May 2022
561
play video
Wicked cabal; they're all 'pharisees' & 'criminals' in govt - Angry NDC Communicator 'fires' Akufo-Addo
27 May 2022
119
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.