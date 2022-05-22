Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Political party card more powerful and valuable than Ghana card – Kwasi Prempeh
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Political party card more powerful and valuable than Ghana card – Kwasi Prempeh
22 May 2022
Read Article
199
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Accra floods: How people were running for their lives
22 May 2022
198
play video
Fiorentina 2-0 Juventus | Fiorentina grab last European spot | Serie A 2021/22
22 May 2022
625
play video
Lilwin’s Ex-Wife Pat speaks on Kwadwo Nkansah Juju madness
22 May 2022
3308
play video
Kwabena Agyapong asks NPP leadership to pay the gaps in his SSNIT contributions, wages
22 May 2022
1058
play video
BizTech: Tips on how to navigate the web in a secure manner
22 May 2022
19411
play video
I did not charge a penny for writing ‘asuoden’ for Sista Afia – Ayesem
22 May 2022
411
play video
I don’t like attending award shows – Yvonne Nelson
22 May 2022
1479
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.