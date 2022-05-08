Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
People & Places: Meet Essilfie Banton, the Ghanaian turning trash into expensive art worth millions
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
People & Places: Meet Essilfie Banton, the Ghanaian turning trash into expensive art worth millions
08 May 2022
Read Article
1647
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Meet the young graduate making millions out of trash and waste
Videos
play video
Prince Nico Mbarga Sweet Mother
08 May 2022
61
play video
Rev. Owusu Bempah releases ‘strange’ prophecy about 2024 elections
08 May 2022
15697
play video
Celebrities celebrate mothers as Mothers' Day is observed
08 May 2022
248
play video
VGMA 23: Watch Mayorkun, King Promise join Camidoh to perform Sugarcane remix
08 May 2022
255
play video
Otumfuo holds grand procession, durbar at Memphis in the US
08 May 2022
6844
play video
23rd VGMA: Abena Korkor hails Sarkodie
08 May 2022
9313
play video
23rd VGMA: Black Sherif’s most-talked-about performance
08 May 2022
9988
play video
E-Levy rollout has been satisfactory so far - John Kumah
08 May 2022
871
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.