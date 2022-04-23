Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Samson Anyenini gives breakdown of allowances for top management of some SOEs in Ghana
23 April 2022
Read Article
16334
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
BizTech: These electric bicycles are making deliveries at cheaper rates, no fuel needed
play video
BizTech: These electric bicycles are making deliveries at cheaper rates, no fuel needed
Videos
play video
Great Olympics 0-1 Ashantigold: GPL HIGHLIGHTS
23 April 2022
280
play video
John Mahama joins National Chief Imam for Iftar (breaking of fast). 2022 Ramadan.
23 April 2022
1053
play video
Lawyer Ampaw calls on IGP, Cybercrime Unit to arrest Efia Odo
23 April 2022
26955
play video
Meet The 24-year-old Student Who Is Arguably Ghana's Youngest Reverend Minister
23 April 2022
3738
play video
Rita Dominic's designer 'nails' her outfit
23 April 2022
4844
play video
I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi
23 April 2022
13015
play video
7 Ivy league schools are begging to admit one of them - Kennedy Agyapong
23 April 2022
12500
play video
Yes I'm divorced, my marriage collapsed a year ago - Kwaku Manu opens up
23 April 2022
6939
play video
Ayisha Modi sparks liposuction rumors with new 'banging body’
23 April 2022
6986
play video
Bloggers' Forum: Stonebwoy called out over NFT ad
23 April 2022
37566
play video
kufo-Addo shows off dancing skills at daughter's marriage ceremony
23 April 2022
2529
play video
The Ashanti King who dared the British Governor
23 April 2022
4239
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.