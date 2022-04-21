Youtube Icon
Confusion hits GIJ as graduands blame management for poor planning
Confusion hits GIJ as graduands blame management for poor planning
21 April 2022
Videos
play video
Black Pot with Blakk Rasta (April 21, 2022)
21 April 2022
0
play video
BUKOM BANKU KNOCKS BABIRU TOWOLAWI IN ROUND 3
21 April 2022
853
play video
GhanaWeb Special: Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
21 April 2022
57357
play video
GhanaWeb TV Live: April 21, 2022
21 April 2022
86
play video
People & Places: A look into the only waterfalls in Accra
21 April 2022
10670
play video
Bloggers' Forum: Black Sherif sued by investor
21 April 2022
166103
play video
Sports Check with Sammy Anim Addo: Life as an EXCo member and Asamoah Gyan’s manager
21 April 2022
4398
play video
#SayItLoud: Man attacked by Lebanese with sword shares experience
21 April 2022
55073
play video
Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House
21 April 2022
8977
play video
Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs
21 April 2022
3141
play video
I haven't been fair to Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal coach Arteta in shocking admission
21 April 2022
2526
play video
Nana B asks party youth to use social media to their benefit
21 April 2022
748
