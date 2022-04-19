Youtube Icon
GhanaWeb TV Live: April 19, 2022
19 April 2022
Videos
play video
Aww! Heartbreaking!! I Feel A Deep Pains In My Heart.. I Don’t Think I can marry Again - XANDY KAMEL
19 April 2022
11882
play video
Nana Agradaa turns prophetess, offers deliverance to church members
19 April 2022
0
play video
The Lowdown: Missing link in Ghana's dying movie industry
19 April 2022
2
play video
Take Glory | Need Worship
19 April 2022
53
play video
Sports Check with Henry Asante Twum: Otto Addo’s future, preview of Ghana’s World Cup group games
19 April 2022
132376
play video
EIU says NDC will win 2024 election
19 April 2022
23542
play video
Our salaries are still the same – NDC MP cries
19 April 2022
2666
play video
Serwaa Broni speaks on alleged phone numbers of Akufo-Addo
19 April 2022
5479
play video
Kan-Dapaah says we should all help the judiciary to be impartial - NPP MP
19 April 2022
1346
play video
Check quality of your lawyers, they might not be good enough - NDC told
19 April 2022
10619
