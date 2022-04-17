Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
6 politicians who should quit politics and focus on other things
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
6 politicians who should quit politics and focus on other things
17 April 2022
Read Article
1795
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
Sports Check with Henry Asante Twum: Otto Addo’s future, preview of Ghana’s World Cup group games
17 April 2022
44537
play video
Gyakye Quayson is still an MP - Amaliba
17 April 2022
137
play video
Samuel Takyi wins first professional fight in Round 2 TKO
17 April 2022
22144
play video
Christians commemorate Easter Sunday with white apparel
17 April 2022
131
play video
Dag Heward-Mills’ son breaks silence after brother’s death
17 April 2022
2073
play video
Next on People & Places: The story behind Accra's unexplored waterfall
17 April 2022
2703
play video
The by-election in Assin North should have been conducted long ago – A-G
17 April 2022
109998
play video
How can Bawumia succeed Akufo-Addo? – Alan boy takes on Ofori-Atta
17 April 2022
322
play video
There will be more hardship – Evangelist Diana Asamoah
17 April 2022
5032
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.