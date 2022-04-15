Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics Assin North MP speaks
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
Why I travelled abroad, came back to do politics - Assin North MP speaks
15 April 2022
Read Article
4743
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
The Lowdown: Living with sickle cell disease in Ghana
play video
The by-election in Assin North should have been conducted long ago – A-G
Videos
play video
I wanted to hit Luis Suarez after 2010 World Cup - Asamoah Gyan
15 April 2022
17958
play video
Bloggers' Forum: Black Sherif sued by investor
15 April 2022
4118
play video
You can’t violate the laws of the country and continue to be a citizen – Frank Davis
15 April 2022
59581
play video
People hail me when power is on and blast me when it’s off – Opoku Prempeh
15 April 2022
3504
play video
Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties
15 April 2022
29361
play video
Vilification of Kan-Dapaah appalling - Asani Tanoh
15 April 2022
843
play video
Dr. Duffour invited me to his office - Allotey Jacobs hints
15 April 2022
6710
play video
NDC rejected Assin North MP twice for holding dual citizenship - Nana B discloses
15 April 2022
8778
play video
The 3 lawyers Gloria Lamptey hired to take East Legon mansion, other properties for her
15 April 2022
5411
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.