Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
'Bawumia is a pathetic liar' - Sammy Gyamfi clashes with Asempa FM presenter
10 April 2022
Read Article
398
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Related Video(s)
play video
Digitization has impacted insurance sector positively - Dr Bawumia
play video
Ghana registers 9% decline between 2017 and 2020 - Dr. Bawumia
Videos
play video
LIVESTREAMING: Asante Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak (GPL Week 24)
10 April 2022
4210
play video
Watch Frank Etouga's penalty goal against Hearts of Oak
10 April 2022
0
play video
Meet the 15-year-old who hopes to be the next Kantanka
10 April 2022
1385
play video
Dr Bawumia insists country’s growth fundamentals are strong and resilient
10 April 2022
24418
play video
Kweku Baako, Sefa Kayi hit back at critics of Ghanaian media over Akufo-Addo's BBC interview
10 April 2022
0
play video
Dr Bawumia acknowledges that times are hard
10 April 2022
30297
play video
Former First Lady Emily Akuffo has died
10 April 2022
3113
play video
Arrested and abused: The story of a physically-challenged informant
10 April 2022
2590
play video
I don't care about NPP being better than NDC - Dr. Smart Sarpong replies Bawumia
10 April 2022
405
play video
Alpha Blondy - Love Power feat Stonebwoy ( Official Video)
10 April 2022
2113
play video
Who am I to advice Walewale Adam Smith? - Adongo quizzes
10 April 2022
0
play video
Ken Agyapong cites 2010 documents exposing Ablakwa’s private jet trips as Deputy Minister
10 April 2022
40
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.