Youtube Icon
Facebook Icon
Twitter Icon
Sign up
Login
You are here:
Home
→
Television
→
→
4 NDC MPs who have implicitly defended ‘absentee’ Adwoa Safo
News
Sports
Business
Entertainment
Africa
GhanaWeb TV
Wall
Country
4 NDC MPs who have implicitly defended ‘absentee’ Adwoa Safo
23 February 2022
Read Article
0
Share
WhatsApp
Facebook
Twitter
Videos
play video
SC okays substituted service in injunction motion against Gyakye Quayson
23 February 2022
15283
play video
Adwoa Safo was given GH¢120K before coming to Parliament - Ken Agyapong
23 February 2022
0
play video
NPP election: Kwami Sefa Kayi and Prof. Osafo endorse Nana B
23 February 2022
2246
play video
It seems NPP executives are under a spell - Kofi Jumah laments
23 February 2022
4858
play video
You may be hallucinating - Asiedu Nketia fires Majority Chief Whip over Mills' death probe
23 February 2022
947
play video
We’re taking a huge risk by trusting govt – UTAG on suspension of strike
23 February 2022
730
Radio
Live Streaming
About Us
Advertising
FAQ
Sitemap
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 1994 - 2022 GhanaWeb. All rights reserved.